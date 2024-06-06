KOTA BARU, June 6 — The Kelantan government has approved the draft of the Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Enactment Bill, which is set to be tabled in the next state legislative assembly session.

Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Mohamed Fadzli Hassan said following a comprehensive review by a committee, the proposed bill aims to repeal and replace the Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Control Enactment (Entertainment Enactment 1998).

He said the draft bill had been presented for consideration to the state executive council May 8 and was subsequently endorsed on May 15.

Mohamed Fadzli was responding to a query by Norsham Sulaiman (PAS-Semerak) regarding the status of the Entertainment Control Enactment, which has not been amended for a long time, during the state assembly sitting here today.

Mohamed Fadzli outlined several enhancements proposed in the new Bill, including the introduction of new offences prohibiting entertainment activities that conflict with morality, ethics and public morals.

“In addition, the Bill addresses offences endorsing or normalising LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) activities, disrupting disharmony, insulting religion and advocating unrestricted social interaction between genders,” he said.

He said penalties proposed for violations under this Bill would be significantly increased from RM20,000 to RM50,000 to serve as a deterrent.

He also said that the Bill would streamline enforcement procedures, particularly in investigating and confiscating entertainment equipment, including electronic devices. — Bernama