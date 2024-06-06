PUTRAJAYA, June 6 ― Malaysia plans to present at least 40 5G private network use cases in sectors such as manufacturing, oil and gas, logistics, healthcare, and plantations ahead of its Asean Chairmanship in 2025.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo highlighted Malaysia's rapid 5G network rollout, achieving over 80 per cent coverage of populated areas within two years of launching 5G services.

“This ongoing effort to accelerate 5G adoption among various enterprises is crucial for Malaysia's digital transformation. It positions Malaysia as a 5G leader during our Asean Chairmanship in 2025 and strengthens our hold on digital-related investments and benefits in the region,” he said in a statement today.

He noted that Malaysia’s 5G network has received numerous awards and recognitions from global internet analytics firms such as OOKLA, Opensignal, and Glotel.

By the end of April 2024, Malaysia had over 13 million 5G subscribers, equating to a 40 per cent penetration rate.

“While consumers will benefit from faster speeds and improved mobile experiences through 5G, the technology's adoption by enterprises will be transformative. It will revolutionise business operations, collaboration, and innovation,” he said.

Gobind said that Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) is collaborating with the government, relevant ministries, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), telecommunications companies, and enterprises to promote 5G technology adoption across all Malaysian industries.

Currently, there are 12 enterprise projects involving 5G trials across various sectors, including manufacturing, oil and gas, logistics, healthcare, and plantations.

“Beyond these initial trials, there is significant interest from enterprises across the country as they embark on their digitalisation journeys. Over 90 other projects and use cases are in various stages of development, with 30 expected to be operational by year-end,” he said.

Gobind said that DNB aims to provide 5G networks to 237 major industrial parks nationwide, significantly enhancing productivity and attracting greater investment.

DNB is also partnering with the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) and the Malaysia Investment Development Authority (Mida) to identify enterprises within industrial parks and economic zones to begin their 5G digitalisation journey.

As of April 2024, 5G coverage has been established in 95 industrial parks across Malaysia, he said. ― Bernama