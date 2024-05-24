GEORGE TOWN, May 24 — The Penang state government has applied for 93 projects worth about RM17.1 billion under the 5th rolling plan 2025 of the 12th Malaysia Plan.

Penang Yang Dipertua Negri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak said the allocation needed by the state for 2025 alone amounted to RM2.8 billion.

“I hope the federal government will consider all applications favourably in line with the record and outstanding performance achieved by this state,” he said in his speech at the opening of the first meeting of the second term of the 15th state legislative assembly.

He also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for his Madani policies and for approving higher development allocations for Penang.

“The Prime Minister visited the state several times and each time was accompanied by substantial allocations to the state,” he said.

Among the major projects in Penang that were approved and funded by the federal government is the Light Rail Transit (LRT) project.

Ahmad Fuzi said the project which costs between RM10 billion and RM13 billion will be implemented by the Transport Ministry.

“I am confident that this project, by MRT Corporation in cooperation with the state government, will start soon.

“Aside from focusing on a more strategic station alignment and depot, the relevant parties must also take into account the state’s interests without ignoring or neglecting the environment as well as small and medium businesses in the planned areas,” he added.

He commended the state government for approving an allocation of RM21.48 million for the Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department for this year.

He said the allocation approved was an increase of 18.02 per cent or RM3.279 million compared to the allocation of RM18.2 million in 2023.

“The state is also aware of the role and importance of mosques and surau by approving an allocation of RM10.18 million to build, repair, or renovate mosques and surau in Penang,” he said.

As for the state’s tourism sector, Ahmad Fuzi said the number of tourist arrivals to the state saw an increase of 40.2 per cent where it recorded 5.17 million tourists between January and October last year as compared to 3.69 million tourists for 2022.

“The state must continue to spur the tourism sector by protecting and preserving its heritage site to maintain its status as a Unesco world heritage site, especially along the North Seafront,” he said.

He said the state has taken the initiative to upgrade the public realm and create various heritage tourism products in line with the North Seafront Master Plan and the George Town Special Area Plan.

He said the Penang Hill Cable Car will soon be a new attraction in Penang.

“This project is expected to be completed by 2026 and works on site are expected to start next month,” he said.

He said if the project is completed according to the timeline, it will be just in time to welcome Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

As for the south reclamation to create Silicon Island, Ahmad Fuzi said the man-made island is expected to generate a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of RM1.1 trillion as well as investments of RM74.7 billion while creating 220,000 job opportunities.

He said the fishermen’s welfare and the environment were also protected by the state government as per its Social Impact Management Plan (SIMP) and the PSI Ecology Offset Master Plan (PEOM).

“I was informed that ex-gratia payment for the fishermen has been credited in phases starting from September 1 last year,” he said.

He said as of April 5, a total of 557 fishermen have received ed 75 per cent of the payment while the remaining 25 per cent will be credited soon.

“The state government has also established a South Penang Community Cooperative Bhd to create more business opportunities to generate extra income for the fishermen and local communities,” he said.

“Till now, a total of 100 contracts worth RM44.8 million have been offered to local companies through this cooperative,” he said.