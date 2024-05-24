PAPAR, May 24 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living has selected Kampung Kaiduan, here, as Kampung Angkat Madani (Madani Adopted Village), and allocated RM2.5 million for the village’s development.

Its minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the selection of Kampung Kaiduan was apt, as it had an infrastructure below 50 per cent of what the population needed.

He said the Madani Adopted Village was introduced in the Budget 2024, with an allocation of RM100 million, involving selected villages nationwide, with each federal ministry selecting their own adopted village.

“We are here, in a short while there will be a town hall session with the residents to listen to their recommendations and views, on physical or socioeconomic needs they have that we can use the allocation, or bring any federal and state ministries to this village to help with the programme.

“This is a solution through a whole-of-government approach, everyone in the government helps. Apart from that, we will approach the state government to work together, a whole-of-nation approach, with corporate and private sectors to assist, through CSR (corporate social responsibility),” he said.

He said this to reporters after officiating the Kampung Kaiduan as Madani Adopted Village, and the Kaamatan Festival today.

Kampung Kaiduan is located 35 kilometres south of Kota Kinabalu, but access to the village is difficult, with Armizan and the media personnel having to go through a suspension bridge, and another access across the river using a four-wheel drive if the river water is shallow. — Bernama

