KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Malaysia’s first artificial intelligence (AI) portal, MY-AI Portal, developed by Mimos Berhad, will serve as a primary reference in the field by providing access to knowledge resources, support tools, and the latest training programmes.

Deputy Science, Technology, and Innovation Minister Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal said access to this portal will become a platform for High-Performance Computing (HPC) resources, particularly benefiting researchers, students, and professional scholars in the field.

“With the launch of the MY-AI Portal, Mosti hopes that AI innovation in Malaysia can be enhanced, thereby contributing to economic development and community well-being.

“This portal also aligns with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s vision for the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation (Mosti) to become the primary reference for AI knowledge and development in the country,” he said when launching the portal here today.

As a temporary measure, Mohammad Yusof said the portal will provide links to existing Cloud Service Providers (CSP) for any users requiring such services.

“A committee comprising all HPC stakeholders will be formed to evaluate proposals from qualified parties seeking access to cloud services, ensuring resources are not wasted,” he said.

Mohammad Yusof said Mosti is also developing the Guide on AI Governance and Ethics (AIGE) which will help inform policymakers about the potential risks and benefits of AI technology, assisting them in creating effective governance and regulations.

The public can now access the portal at my-ai.my. — Bernama