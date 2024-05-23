SHAH ALAM, May 23 — The Selangor police are currently tracking down the individuals or parties responsible for disclosing CCTV footage related to an acid attack case that has gone viral.

Selangor Police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said that disclosing video evidence of a case still under investigation is an offence, and the police have initiated an investigation under Section 203A of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He said individuals involved under Section 203A of the Penal Code, which pertains to the offense of disclosing information or matters obtained in the course of their duties or in the performance of their functions under any written law, can be fined up to RM1 million or jailed for up to one year, or both, if convicted.

“For anyone involved under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (using network facilities to send any comment, request, suggestion, or communication that is false), if convicted, they can be fined up to RM50,000 or imprisoned for up to one year, or both,” he said in a statement here today.

Hussein said offences under the same Act also provided for those found guilty to be fined a further RM1,000 for each day the offence continued after conviction.

He said the media statement was issued following the detection of a 56-second video on a social media platform (social media X @OneFootballM) today, which was evidence still under investigation by the Bukit Aman Classified Crime Investigation Unit.

Hussein also advised the public not to spread the video to respect and protect the sensitivities of the victim and his family.

He said the police viewed the act seriously and would take firm action against any individual who deliberately spreads the video, disrupting the ongoing investigation.

Earlier, CCTV footage showing an acid splash incident believed to involve Selangor FC player Mohamad Faisal Halim at a shopping centre in Petaling Jaya that happened on May 5, went viral on social media. — Bernama