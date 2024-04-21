KOTA BARU, April 21 — The Kelantan Immigration Department detained two Myanmar men suspected of being involved in a syndicate producing fake United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) card application slips in a special operation in Pasir Puteh on April 19.

Its deputy director (Control) Ruzanna Mohamed, said following intelligence gathered by the enforcement division through Ops Sapu, a rented house in Kampung Changgal was raided at 2am.

She said the suspects aged between 30 and 39 were detained at the house.

“The first suspect, who admitted to owning laptops and resides in Malaysia using a valid UNHCR card, is being detained for investigation under sections 55D and 55E of the Immigration Act 1959/63.”

“The suspect also harboured another undocumented migrant, who was detained under Section 6 (1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63,” she told a press conference at the Kelantan Immigration Department Complex today.

Ruzanna said further checks into the computer files uncovered UNHCR card application documents, suggesting that the suspects had been involved in obtaining UNHCR cards illegally for the past three years.

“Two laptops, a safe and RM140,000 in cash, believed to be proceeds from these activities were seized, along with five counterfeit UNHCR card application slips.

“This is the first forgery case this year. It’s clear that this syndicate operates nationwide and uses social media to spread their activities,” she said, adding that the department is currently identifying the mastermind.

“We believe many Myanmar nationals choose this option because this service is only available in Kuala Lumpur, in addition to the large sum of money seized. All involved have been sent to the Tanah Merah Immigration Depot for further action,” she said.

We urge the public to report on undocumented migrants’ activities that violate the law.

“Stern action will be taken against anyone who harbours or protects undocumented migrants,” she added. — Bernama