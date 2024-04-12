MACHANG, April 12 — Police are in pursuit of two armed male suspects following an attempted robbery at a goldsmith shop in Machang yesterday.

Machang police chief Supt Ahmad Shafiki Hussin said police received information about the incident at 2.20pm just after the suspects, who were carrying firearms, fled the scene on a blue-coloured Yamaha Y15 motorcycle without registration plates.

“The attempted robbery involved two men clad in all-black attire, wearing jeans, caps, face masks and gloves.

“Despite attempts by witnesses to apprehend the suspects, they managed to evade capture and escape on a motorcycle,” he said in a statement today.

During the incident, there were four individuals inside the premises, including employees and family members of the complainant, he said, adding that no injuries and no losses were reported.

He urged those with information to contact the nearest police station. — Bernama

