REMBAU, April 9 — Four foreign workers were injured, including one with a broken right hand, after five robbers struck at their house in Kampung Senama, Tanjung Keling, here at 3.50am today.

Rembau police chief DSP Shaik Abd Kadar Shaik Mohamed said in what was a violent attack, five masked and armed men broke down the door of the shared house and proceeded to beat up the victims, comprising three Bangladeshi nationals and one from Myanmar, aged 21 to 45 years.

“A doctor’s examination later found that three of the foreigners had head injuries and received several stitches, while another suffered a broken right hand and was referred to the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital.

Advertisement

“The victims were beaten on their body and head until they were injured before the robbers grabbed three mobile phones and fled with RM3,400,” he said in a statement today.

He said one of the victims got lucky as his mobile phone was well hidden and he managed to call the village security bureau for help. A victim who was bleeding was taken to Rembau Hospital for treatment.

Shaik Abd Kadar said the five robbery suspects were small in stature and wore dark t-shirts and jeans, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for gang robbery. — Bernama

Advertisement