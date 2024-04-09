GEORGE TOWN, April 9 — The Penang state government will meet the goal set by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to achieve zero hardcore poverty status, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said today.

He said achieving zero hardcore poverty status will ensure that no one is left behind as the state continues to build a knowledgeable society.

“As I have said earlier, my hope for Penang one day is to become a ‘land of knowledge’ besides maintaining its status as one of the country's largest economic contributors,” he said in his Hari Raya Aidilfitri message.

He said the state and various communities have continued to help the less fortunate throughout the fasting month.

Advertisement

He hoped that the people of Penang will continue to celebrate diversity with love, unity and tolerance for the sustainable and peaceful development of the state.

“The state government will always strive to uphold the principles of Islam and the development of the Muslim community in this state without any compromise or discrimination,” he said.

Chow said he had witnessed harmony among the communities in Penang during the breaking of fast events in all districts in the state throughout Ramadan.

Advertisement

“This reflects the pure character of Muslims in this state,” he said.

During the Hari Raya celebrations, he hoped the people will take the opportunity to strengthen family ties and foster bonds of kinship among each other regardless of religious beliefs, ethnicity, political affiliations, or culture.

He also advised those who are travelling during the festive season to be careful when driving home.

“Once again, me, my wife and the leaders in the state administration would like to take this opportunity to wish those celebrating Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri and I pray that this year's celebration will make us better individuals,” he said.