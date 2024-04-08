GUA MUSANG, April 8 — Traffic flow into Kelantan is back under control after the state experienced an increase in the number of vehicles since the start of the school holidays on April 6, in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri

Surveys along the Gua Musang-Kuala Lipis and Gua Musang-Kuala Krai routes showed a decreasing trend of vehicles compared to the previous two days.

However, the result of the survey along the Gua Musang-Jeli road found that it was also being used as an alternative route.

Rozita Abdullah, 40, who was using the Gua Musang-Jeli route, said she and her family decided to follow the Public Works Department’s (JKR) recommendation to use this route to avoid traffic congestion when entering the Gua Musang township.

“We also used the Gua Musang-Jeli alternative road to Dabong, Kuala Krai, as recommended by the JKR previously,” she told reporters at RKT (Rancangan Kemajuan Tanah) Meranto today.

Muhammad Ashraf Ramli, 30, said that he and his wife received traffic information via the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) website before embarking on their journey.

According to him, they did not experience any traffic congestion from the Gombak toll plaza to the Karak Highway and from Bentong to Gua Musang, and their journey from Nilai, Negeri Sembilan to Gua Musang took about four hours.

Meanwhile, Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said the number of vehicles entering Gua Musang until 12.30 pm today had decreased compared to yesterday.

“We also encourage motorists heading to Rantau Panjang, Tanah Merah, Pasir Mas, and Tumpat to use the Gua Musang-Jeli route for better traffic dispersal at this time,” he added. — Bernama