KUCHING, April 7 — Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) will leave it up to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg to decide whether the coalition will accept former Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) leaders as part of its members.

PRS president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum said any decision regarding the matter must be made after discussions with all component parties.

“As regards to their membership in GPS, we leave it to the Premier to take the lead in the matter. We believe Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) should also have their views heard,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

He was commenting on the recent news reports of former PSB members who officially joined PDP last night.

Salang said such a move would not affect his party, as PRS does not contest the same seats which were won by former PSB leaders.

“PRS is not affected in any way, as the constituencies involved are not represented by our party. The partyless ADUNs have the right to choose which party or parties they may join,” he said.

When asked if former PSB members were welcome in PRS, Salang said the party would need to carefully examine the applications first before accepting anyone.

“Anyone can apply, but we have procedures to vet each applicant,” he said. — The Borneo Post pic