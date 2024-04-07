PENAMPANG, April 7 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sabah Youth is committed to strengthening cooperation and empowering the movement to face the coming state election.

PH Sabah Youth will play their respective roles to ensure that the struggle of PH Sabah remains relevant in the hearts of the people, said the movement in a joint statement by the Youth leaders from the component parties.

They are Dapsy Sabah chief Vivian Wong, PKR Sabah Angkatan Muda chief Zaidi Jatil, Upko Youth chief Felix Joseph Saang and Amanah Sabah Youth chief Salleh Jatil.

The statement was issued after a PH Sabah Youth movement meeting here today.

Advertisement

The youth movement chiefs agreed that they as party of the component parties’ wing, will serve as conveyors of messages or information regarding the efforts, policies, and government actions.

At the same time, the PH Sabah Youth also rejects fake news or slander deliberately created by irresponsible parties.

“The outcome of today’s PH Sabah Youth meeting also touched on the firm stance against extremist political ideologies related to the 3R issue. PH Sabah Youth hopes that the authorities will act decisively, promptly and efficiently on this matter as it is feared it could lead to chaos if not handled properly,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Discussions also touched on the issue of the cost of living, which needs to be made one of the priorities of the government.

The PH Sabah Youth also demands that the rights of Sabah continue to be respected and implemented, especially regarding the issue of 40 per cent tax revenue.

The roundtable discussion also unanimously agreed that the re-delineation of parliamentary constituencies in Sabah and Sarawak should be implemented as soon as possible, and they demand a 1/3 composition in the House of Representatives.

Finally, the youth movements of all component parties of PH Sabah pledge full support to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to continue leading the unity government. — The Borneo Post