GEORGE TOWN, April 5 — Police are tracking down a man who assaulted and injured an e-hailing driver in an incident in front of a supermarket in Jalan Datuk Keramat here on Wednesday (April 3).

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Razlam Ab Hamid said that in the 6.20am incident, the e-hailing driver, in his 30s, received a booking to ferry three passengers, namely the suspect and two women.

“When he arrived at the location, the suspect opened the back door of the victim’s Perodua Ativa and he (the suspect) reeked of alcohol before acting as if he did not want to get in the vehicle.

“The e-hailing driver then said he would cancel the booking if he (the suspect) still refused to get in. Then, suddenly, the suspect started hitting the victim several times and tore his shirt,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Razlam said the e-hailing driver defended himself by using pepper spray on the suspect before heading straight to the police station to lodge a report about the incident.

He said the victim suffered injuries on his shoulder, neck and chest and pain in his face, adding that police are tracking down the suspect, believed to be in his 30s, and the case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code. — Bernama

