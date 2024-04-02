NILAI, April 2 — The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) has listed 22 items under the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) for Aidilfitri which will be implemented from April 5 to 19.

Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the items include local beef except for batang pinang (tenderloin), imported beef, imported buffalo meat, ikan kembung, ikan selayang, ikan tongkol and ikan Demudok.

Others are tomatoes, red chillies, imported round cabbage, long beans, cucumbers, sawi hijau (mustard leaf), imported old ginger, imported shallots, yellow onions, Chinese garlic, Indian red shallots, imported potatoes, dried chilli, peanuts, coconut and grated coconut.

“This scheme is implemented to prevent price manipulation by irresponsible parties, particularly for high-demand items such as meat and onions,” he told a press conference here today.

He said that SHMMP is enforced under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act (AKHAP) 2011, which allows price determination at the producer, wholesaler and retailer levels.

Armizan said the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry also conducts continuous monitoring to ensure a sufficient supply of goods.

He further said that KPDN enforcement officers nationwide would carry out inspections and monitoring at public markets, farmer’s markets and shopping centres.

“The selection of these items is based on serious engagement with the industry, namely producers and wholesalers. We hope this scheme can alleviate the community’s burden in preparing for Aidilfitri,” he said.

The minister also believed that the prices of chicken, although not listed in SHMMP, would remain stable.

“If there are unreasonable increases in chicken prices, file a complaint on the KPDN portal and provide accurate information so that immediate action can be taken under AKHAP 2011,” he said.

Meanwhile, Armizan said a total of 32,348 premises were inspected nationwide during Ops Pantau from March 12 until yesterday, involving compounds totalling RM19,100.

Ops Pantau aims to monitor business activities during Ramadan and Syawal, focusing on bazaars, wet markets, supermarkets, grocery shops and online sales. — Bernama