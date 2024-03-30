KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — A KK Super Mart branch in Sungai Isap, Kuantan, Pahang, was reported to have been firebombed at 5am today, the second such attack amid Muslim anger over the sale of socks that had “Allah” embroidered on them.

Advertisement

Malaysiakini first reported the incident this afternoon, citing confirmation from Kuantan district police chief Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu, who said the initial investigation showed several possible perpetrators.

The incident was not caught on the shop's security camera, according to the report.

The bomb may have been flung from a distance to avoid being caught by KK Mart’s security camera, Wan Mohd Zahari was reported saying.

Advertisement

MORE TO COME

Advertisement