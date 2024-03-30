KOTA BARU, March 30 — The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) will work with the Home Ministry (KDN) following the arrest of an Israeli man found in possession of six guns at a hotel in Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur last Wednesday.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said the cooperation will primarily focus on information sharing.

“While the jurisdiction over the case lies with KDN, Mindef remains fully open to collaboration on all fronts,” he said.

He said this in response to inquiries regarding the arrest of the Israeli man in Kuala Lumpur, when met after the Madani Kelantan ATM Veteran Get-Together here tonight.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the 36-year-old (Israeli) man is, believed to have entered Malaysia on March 12 using a French passport issued in the United Arab Emirates.

The suspect is currently under remand for four days until March 31, for investigations under Section 12 of the Passport Act 1966 and Section 7 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971. — Bernama