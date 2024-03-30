Advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 ― The Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisation (Mapim) urges the authorities to enhance surveillance and monitor any Israeli operations in Malaysia following the arrest of an Israeli citizen here on Wednesday.

Its president, Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid said Malaysia has attracted Israel's attention due to the country's firm stance against Israel.

“Malaysia stands out among the countries that strongly condemn Israel and spearheads international campaigns in support of Palestine.

“The Malaysian people are also actively opposed to Israel, including launching boycotts against Israeli products,” he said in a statement here today.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed the arrest of an Israeli man with six pistols and 200 rounds of ammunition in a hotel in Jalan Ampang here.

Razarudin said the 36-year-old man is believed to have entered Malaysia through the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on March 12 using a French passport.

Mohd Azmi said the case is very serious, and Mapim supports increasing the level of security for prominent figures, including His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. ― Bernama