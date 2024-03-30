KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — DAP today strongly condemned the two petrol bomb attacks on KK Mart convenience stores, and called for swift action to be taken against the perpetrators before the issue becomes a security threat to the country.

The party’s central executive committee (CEC) said that the two incidents — in Bidor, Perak and most recently this morning in Kuantan, Pahang were deeply disturbing and if not handled carefully, could lead to inter-ethnic conflicts that undermine the country's security.

“Although the CEC DAP understands that the controversy has hurt the feelings of Muslims, any actions should adhere to the law and should not resort to violence,” they said in a statement today.

They pointed out the decree of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim and the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah who both called for calm in the issue which started with the controversial use of the word “Allah” printed on socks that were sold at the convenience store.

“The DAP CEC urges the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the two incidents of attacks so that those responsible can be brought to justice,” the party said.

The party urged all rational, moderate Malaysian citizens who prioritise harmonious relationships and security to reject these acts of violence for the sake of the country.

Meanwhile, DAP’s Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan urged Muslims not to resort to violence.

“Yes, as Muslims, our hearts are indeed wounded by this issue.

“But legal recourse is in the process and we must have faith in the sovereignty of the law. We cannot take matters into our own hands, outside the bounds of the law,” he said, calling for a rejection of violence to preserve harmony.

Four days after a KK Mart convenience store in Jalan Bruseh, Bidor, Perak was hit with a petrol bomb that fortunately failed to ignite, a newly opened KK Super Mart branch in Sungai Isap, Kuantan, Pahang, was attacked at 5.14am today.

The incident caused a fire at the shop's front entrance although the two staff working at the time were not injured.

No arrests have been made over the incidents. Umno, PAS, and Pakatan Harapan have all called for calm amidst the controversy.