PUTRAJAYA, March 29 ― Some 35,490 postings of provocative content were taken down in 2023, while 27,115 pieces of content were removed in the first two months of the year, said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

In a statement today, it said that there has been a significant increase in harmful content on social media as well as over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

Harmful content includes hate speech, scams, unlawful sales, gambling and fake news.

According to MCMC, provocative content poses a significant threat to the social fabric and institutions in Malaysia.

“A total of 2,004 postings of content related to hate speech and touch on the 3Rs (royalty, religion and race) issue potentially inciting violence and discrimination have been taken down since January 2023, while 479 pieces of provocative and 3R content have been taken down since March 13,” it said.

Sharing offensive and threatening content is an offence under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (AKM) 1998, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or up to one-year imprisonment, if convicted, said the MCMC.

The MCMC added that it will not tolerate or compromise with the spread of highly provocative content on social media platforms.

It also reminded all parties to cease posting provocations and avoid making provocative comments regarding sensitive issues related to the 3Rs on social media. ― Bernama