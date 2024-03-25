KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today called on all parties including the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to be resolute in fighting corruption.

He said that such practices will only erode the foundations of the police force and hinder the country from progressing.

“I implore the police to be strict and brave when investigating matters of corruption.

“When corruption becomes systemic, it will erode the pillars of the force. True bravery is the fight against this on behalf of the people,” he said during his speech at the 217th Police Day Commemoration Celebration 2024 here today.

He added the country is not only focusing on national security but also striving when it comes to new challenges such as digital transformation, climate change, and energy transition.

“Issues such as education quality, proficiency in Malay and other languages, children’s aptitude in IT are among the challenges that we need to focus on,” he added.

He then went on to say that the police must not compromise when addressing issues that could threaten racial and societal harmony in the country.

He emphasised that cases related to racial harmony should be handled firmly in accordance with current laws.

“I give full authority to the inspector-general of police and I will not interfere with any investigations; instead, I constantly urge him not to compromise to save the country.

“In Islam, it is mentioned that we are preachers, not judges. We have judges and there are courts that follow the legal path and methods.

“Even as preachers, we cannot incite hatred or encourage people to act arbitrarily.

“We will definitely not compromise with any actions that insult any race or religion, especially Islam,” he added.

Anwar also warned the public against breaking the law despite their status including politicians.

Also in attendance was Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah

Chief Justice of Malaysia Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, Attorney General Datuk Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh, Armed Forces Chief Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Public Service Department Director-General Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz were also in attendance.