KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — The police have yet to obtain a statement from an information technology company claiming ownership of a suitcase containing over RM500,000 in cash discovered at a parking lot of a shopping centre in Damansara, here.

Selangor Police chief Datuk Hussein Omar said that they received a report from the company’s director, asserting that the money was their business funds.

“We received a report from the director, who is in his 40s, last Thursday at 11.30am,” he told Bernama when contacted.

“The Damansara Police chief has summoned the complainant to give a statement, but the complainant failed to show up citing various reasons such as being caught up with meetings and being unwell,” he added.

Earlier, the media reported that a security guard in his 30s discovered a medium-sized pink and white suitcase containing RM50 and RM100 notes totaling over RM500,000 at 8 am last Wednesday.

Hussein reportedly said that the police had reviewed closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the shopping centre but unfortunately, it did not cover the area where the suitcase was found.

He said if no individual or party claims the money, police will surrender them to the court for further action. — Bernama