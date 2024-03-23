KUCHING, March 23 — The use of water resources should be well managed in facing the challenge of climate change, said Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi.

He explained that World Water Day, which takes place on March 22 each year since 1993, is a United Nations Observance focusing on the importance of freshwater which includes managing the global water crisis.

With this year’s theme ‘Water for Peace’, he said the celebration aimed to create realisation that water is not a resource to be competed over, but a human right for everyone to have access to freshwater and use water for peace.

“Sarawak is blessed with high annual rainfall and abundance of fresh water from the rivers — our water resources are within our full control and not shared with the neighbouring country or state; hence Sarawak does not face the issue and compete for water resources.

“However, the use of this water resource should be well managed in facing the challenge of climate change,” he said in a statement.

On this year’s World Water Day, Julaihi said it serves as a reminder for all to unite around water and use water for peace, laying the foundations of a more stable and prosperous tomorrow.

He added that its theme was in line with the state’s initiatives for integrated water resource management to ensure sustainable water utilisation — not only for clean water supply but also irrigation, hydropower and navigation benefitting future generations. — The Borneo Post

