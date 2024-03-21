KLANG, March 21 — Three enforcement agencies conducted an integrated operation at the Meru Market Complex here today, detaining 46 undocumented migrants and issuing compound notices to nine business premises owners.

All those detained — 33 Myanmar nationals, 12 Bangladeshis and one Indian citizen — worked as stall helpers.

The three-hour operation, which began at 8am, involved the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) of Selangor, the Immigration Department of Selangor and the Licensing Department of the Royal Klang City Council (MBDK).

Selangor Rural Development, Unity and Consumer Committee chairman Datuk Rizam Ismail, who also participated in the operation, told reporters that the nine traders were also compounded RM4,500 for various offences, including not having a licence and violating business regulations.

He said three traders were also compounded RM600 after failing to display the price tags clearly and using unspecified weighing scales while 27 others were given warnings.

“The operation focused more on the availability of essential goods and compliance in terms of sales price, but we also involved other authorities to look at the legal compliance among traders when conducting transactions.

“We also want to assure the public that the authorities will always pay attention to their right to obtain essential goods at a reasonable rate,” he said.

Rizam said the 50 enforcement personnel involved in the operation conducted spot checks on 350 business premises in the complex. — Bernama