KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The retail prices of RON97 and RON95 petrol, as well as diesel, will remain unchanged at RM3.47, RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre respectively from tomorrow (March 21) until March 27.

The Finance Ministry, in a statement today, said the prices were fixed based on the weekly retail prices of petroleum products, under the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

“To protect the consumers from the increase of global oil price, the government will maintain the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the market price for both products has increased beyond the current ceiling price,” it said.

The statement also said the government will continue to monitor the global crude oil price trends and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people. — Bernama

