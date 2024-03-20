JELI, March 20 — The people in the PAS-led state of Kelantan have never been sidelined in any aspect, including in programmes carried out by the Madani government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Kelantan Umno chief Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub said that this message was conveyed during a recent visit by Deputy Prime Minister cum Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to the state.

“Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development clearly said that the people in Kelantan, especially in rural areas, will not be sidelined in any aspect.

“He (Ahmad Zahid) even asked all agencies under KKDW (Ministry of Rural and Regional Development) to focus and assist rural communities through income-generating programmes such as entrepreneurship and the likes,” he said after attending the Jeli Umno breaking-of-fast event, here yesterday.

Ahmad Jazlan said this in response to a question on whether the people of Kelantan were being involved in the Madani Government’s programmes in the PAS-led state.

“Even though Kelantan is led by an opposition party, Ahmad Zahid, as a deputy prime minister and a minister, is not sidelining the people in the state,” he said. — Bernama

