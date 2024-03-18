PUTRAJAYA, March 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has hailed his recent visit to Germany as a remarkable success, attributing it to the teamwork of the public service.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, said the achievement was the result of collaborative efforts of various departments, the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which made early preparations.

“Investors perceived us to be much more efficient, quick in decision-making, and without any leakage. I also met several major companies that agreed to invest immediately. Their views on the government’s policies, leadership and civil servants were highly positive.

“I would like to take this opportunity, through the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, to express gratitude and pride in serving with such a public service because the impact and response have been remarkable,” he said in his speech during a gathering with staff of the Prime Minister Department here today.

On Saturday, Anwar said his six-day official visit to Germany has strengthened the close friendship between the two countries.

Germany is reported to have agreed to assist Malaysia in capacity building, especially in technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programmes, as well as in exchange programmes between industry players and educational institutions.

The prime minister also said that during closed-door discussions with investors, they praised Malaysia’s dedication to attracting investments from all sides.

“I deliberately inquired whether the process (investment) would take longer or if there were issues or commissions involved, to which they responded with positive and reassuring answers.

“This demonstrates our capability to boost our economy. In politics, nothing (the government do) is ever right, but we believe in numbers and data,” he said.

Anwar also noted the significant positive reception from the international media towards Malaysia’s speeches and current policies.

In the meantime, the prime minister denied allegations that his trip to Germany was for leisure purposes and stressed that it was intended to enhance Malaysia’s reputation.

“Trust me, during my stay in Germany, I did not go to any stores. I only travelled from the hotel to meeting rooms, and I spent my spare time discussing Islamophobia issues with European scholars.

“Does it mean, as prime minister, I cannot leave the country? I had to because we would not get such support otherwise,” he said and apologised if his walking activities during his spare time in Germany were deemed inappropriate.

Meanwhile, Anwar said investment companies from China, Australia or Germany, which have been operating in Malaysia for a long time, have also praised the country’s positive image and its public service in managing investment affairs.

“They told me that recently, there has been a new level of discipline, and they truly commend our approach to assisting, responding to requests and approving them.

“I hope we (civil servants) will focus on this aspect and believe that in a few years, we can uplift the dignity of our nation,” he said. — Bernama