KUALA KANGSAR, March 17 — Perak police believe they have crippled a drug distribution syndicate following the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of 51.501kgs of Methamphetamine (Syabu) worth RM2.57 million here yesterday.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director, Datuk Khaw Kok Chin, stated that two local men aged 31 to 33 were apprehended at 4.10pm in a Mercedes-Benz car near a building in Kuala Kangsar.

He said the first suspect, aged 33, was employed as a factory operator, while the second individual worked as an electrician, and both of them were apprehended by a team of state NCID personnel.

“An inspection of their vehicle revealed three suitcases containing 16 to 17 orange packets each, suspected to be syabu weighing 51.501kgs.

“Also seized was the Mercedes-Benz estimated at RM53,000, with the total seizure value amounting to RM2.623 million,” he said during a media briefing at the Kuala Kangsar District Police headquarters today, attended by Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri.

Khaw elaborated that the syndicate, suspected to have operated for several months, sourced drugs from the northern states to supply the Perak market.

“It was discovered that both suspects were employed as drug mules. The first suspect received a payment of RM50,000, while the second was offered RM500 for transporting the drugs. They have been engaged in this activity for the past four months.

“Background checks showed that the first suspect has a prior drug-related criminal record, while the second suspect has no criminal record. Both of them tested positive for the same type of drug,” he added.

He informed that the suspects will be remanded for seven days until March 23 to facilitate the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama