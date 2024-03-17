KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani has expressed hope that more Ramadan bazaar visitors and traders would use cashless transactions for their purchases and sales.

He said cashless transactions not only made sales easier but could avoid untoward incidents, including pickpocketing, at bazaars.

“I feel QR Code (cashless) payments are safer and easier. They can see all transactions whenever they want and the issue of change will not occur if they go cashless.

“Pickpocketing issues would also be avoided as they pay using the QR Code, so I hope that more Malaysians will consider using it in the future,” the Titiwangsa MP said after officiating the Jalan Raja Alang Ramadan bazaar site, which was attended also by Maybank Malaysia (Maybank) Consumer Finance for Financial Services head, Zolkefli Awang.

Maybank, through its Scan and Pay campaign will provide RM2 discounts for purchases of at least RM10 at the programme to visitors using the MAE app while spending at selected stalls.

In addition to the Jalan Raja Alang Ramadan bazaar, the promotion will also be applicable at the Jalan Raja Uda, Melawati dan Desa Pandan bazaars.

Traders using the MAE app will stand a chance to win RM500 if they secure the highest number of transactions during the campaign from March 12 to April 11. — Bernama