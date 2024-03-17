KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Siti Dhia Batrisyia Mohd Chairil Anuar who was reported missing since Tuesday (March 12), has been found safe while walking alone near the shop lot area in Sri Rampai, here, at 2.28 this morning.

Her mother Syarifah Rosfazila Syed Muhammad Fazili, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the matter.

She said that Siti Dhia Batrisyia, 12, was found by police officers from the Dang Wangi district police headquarters (IPD), and she had been notified of the discovery by the Sri Rampai Rukun Tetangga patrol unit.

“My daughter has been surrendered to me, and we are now at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for her to undergo a health check,” she said.

Earlier she also shared the comforting news in the latest update on her Facebook account, at 6.45am.

“Allahu Akbar (Allah is the Greatest). With all the prayers and help from everyone, my daughter Siti Dhia Batrisyia Mohd Chairil Anuar has been found safe. She was found walking alone at 2.28am,” she shared in the update.

Syarifah Rosfazila also expressed her gratitude to everyone, including the IPD Dang Wangi police personnel, for their efforts to locate her daughter.

Bernama previously reported that Siti Dhia Batrisyia’s mother believed that her daughter had left the house in Pudu, here, due to a disagreement. — Bernama