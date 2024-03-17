KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Fire destroyed a 0.8 hectare of forest in Bukit Broga, Semenyih near here today.

Six officers and firefighters from the Semenyih Fire and Rescue station were deployed to the location after receiving an emergency call at 7.39pm and the firefighters managed to prevent the fire from spreading.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (Operations) Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said the fire involving the peak area of Bukit Broga burnt an area of about 0.8 hectare of forest.

“Firefighters are working hard to bring the fire under control while investigations are being carried out to find the cause of the fire. No casualties were reported,” he told Bernama when contacted. — Bernama

