TANAH MERAH, March 16 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today held a closed-door meeting with 14 Kelantan Umno division heads at the residence of Tanah Merah Umno division head, Datuk Wan Rakemi Wan Zahari near Batang Merbau sub-district here.

The Deputy Prime Minister was met upon arrival by Kelantan Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub and several state Umno leaders.

The meeting which began at 5.20pm for almost an hour, was also attended by Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, Wanita Umno chief Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad and Puteri Umno head, Datuk Nurul Amal Mohd Fauzi. — Bernama

