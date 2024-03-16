KLANG, March 16 — The Selangor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has identified hotspots, or rat trails, believed to be used as entry and exit routes for illegal immigrants, ahead of the Aidilfitri celebration.

Its director Maritime Captain Abdul Muhaimin Muhammad said the area in the northern part of Selangor, especially around the fishing industry area, is one of the focus areas for illegal entry and exit, due to its open geographical position and proximity to maritime borders.

He said that initial intelligence found that attempts to exit illegally through the location had been detected since the beginning of Ramadan.

He added that, to deal with such activities, Selangor MMEA has also sought help from the headquarters, from the intelligence aspect, as there are many known risk locations apart from the fishing industry area.

Advertisement

He said this at the state’s MMEA and National Security Council (MKN) strategic security operation programme, yesterday.

“To the syndicates, especially locals, I would like to advise you against getting involved; your actions will be closely monitored... it is best that you become our eyes and ears, to jointly eradicate this activity for the sake of the country,” he said.

He also expressed hope that the close cooperation between MMEA and MKN can be increased, especially in the aspect of information sharing, to prevent any criminal activities from taking place in national waters.

Advertisement

He said that this strategic cooperation with security authorities has contributed to MMEA’s success in combating criminal activities, including thwarting an attempt to smuggle drugs, suspected to be syabu, worth RM1.32 million, early last month. — Bernama