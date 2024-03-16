KLUANG, March 16 — A man suspected of damaging a stone statue in a house of worship in Taman Rekamas, near Simpang Renggam was nabbed on Thursday (March 14).

Kluang district police chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh said the arrest was made after a report was lodged at 10.40am on Wednesday by a man in relation to the incident.

“Following the report, at about 1.20pm, a police team from the criminal investigation division, Kluang district police headquarters and Simpang Rengam police station detained a man in Kampung Kurnia, Bandar Dato Ibrahim Majid in Simpang Renggam.

“Preliminary investigations found that the suspect did not have a criminal record and his urine test was negative. The man has been remanded for four days, beginning Thursday,” according to a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 295 of the Penal Code which carries up to two years in prison and a fine. — Bernama

