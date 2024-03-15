PUTRAJAYA, March 15 — The Malaysia Happiness Index for 2024 has increased by 5.7 points from five years ago, rising from 81.24 per cent in 2019 to 86.94 per cent in 2024, says Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said the happiest township was Cameron Highlands, followed by Jeli (Kelantan) and Jerantut (Pahang).

“This shows that the well-being of the people of our country is preserved through the services provided by the local authorities (PBT) and also the provision of facilities that contribute to a comfortable and conducive living environment,” he told the media after launching the national-level 2024 Malaysia Happiness Day celebration here, today.

Nga said the happiness index survey for 2024 carried out by the Department of Urban and Rural Planning (PLANMalaysia) together with 144 local authorities, found that 71 per cent had achieved a happy level, while 29 per cent had achieved a moderately happy level.

In Malaysia, World Happiness Day has been officially celebrated at the national-level since 2015.

Nga said peace, harmony, and a multi-racial society were the keys to the country’s success, and therefore, it was important for the community to practice the Madani principles, which emphasised mutual respect and courtesy.

He said the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) would continue to intensify initiatives that prioritised the well-being of the people, including providing comprehensive and competitive affordable housing solutions and improving the Strata Housing Maintenance Programme.

Other initiatives include implementing the Malaysian Smart City Rating; conducting Continuous Operations to Eradicate Illegal Dumping Sites; implementing the Circular Economy Blueprint; improving the delivery of One Stop Centre (OSC) 3.0 Plus services at PBTs, and building 100 Madani Public Recreation Parks nationwide.

Nga said that through PLANMalaysia, KPKT will also remain committed to implementing and realising balanced, inclusive, and comprehensive urban and rural planning. — Bernama