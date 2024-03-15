KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Police today confirmed they recorded a statement from academician Professor Emeritus Datuk Teo Kok Seong, who is also a senior fellow with the National Council of Professors, over his statement on vernacular schools recently.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood when contacted said Teo’s statement was taken to assist the investigation under Section 505 (c) of the Penal Code as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

“His conversation was only recorded and did not involve any seizure,” he said.

Earlier, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail when speaking in the Dewan Rakyat recently said police had opened an investigation paper against Teo regarding the academic’s statement which claimed that vernacular schools were an obstacle to national unity. — Bernama

Advertisement