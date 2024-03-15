KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — An elderly woman died while her husband suffered from breathing difficulties in a fire involving two houses in USJ4, Selangor, early this morning.

Subang Fire and Rescue Station commander Shamsul Abidin said they received an emergency call at 1.15am regarding a fire involving terraced houses, which were about 60 per cent engulfed in flames, along with a vehicle.

He said five fire engines from Subang and Puchong Fire and Rescue Stations were dispatched to the scene.

“The married couple involved are locals in their 70s. The woman was successfully rescued by the firefighters but was confirmed dead by healthcare personnel,” he said in a statement today.

Advertisement

Shamsul said the fire was brought under control at around 1.40am. — Bernama

Advertisement