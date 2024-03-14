KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Police have detained one of the two foreign men wanted since yesterday for allegedly splashing petrol and setting a foreign woman on fire at the Kampung Cheras Baru playground here last Saturday.

Cheras district police chief, ACP Zam Halim Jamaluddin, said that the 36-year-old suspect was arrested at a residence in Ampang here today.

“The suspect, who works as a painter, has been remanded from today until March 20,” he said briefly via a WhatsApp message.

Earlier, Zam Halim said that police received a report of the incident last Sunday and that they are currently conducting further investigations to locate another suspect who remains at large. — Bernama

