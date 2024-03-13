IPOH, March 13 — The case involving a Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) personnel who claimed to have been assaulted by a supervisor at Camp Rasah, Seremban, was recently resolved when the victim and the perpetrator agreed to withdraw their respective police reports.

Army Chief General Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan said the case had been settled at the level of the ATM teams involved.

“There was a misunderstanding and what was written in the earlier report was not inaccurate. The matter has been resolved and settled amicably not only on the victim’s side but also the involvement of family members.

“However, I would like to emphasise that the Malaysian Army takes any misconduct related to abuse cases seriously. If there is a relevant case, we will review and investigate it and take stern action if any misconduct is confirmed,” he said when asked about the development of the case.

Advertisement

He was speaking to reporters after the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new mosque of the 2nd Brigade at Camp Syed Putra here, today.

On March 11, Armed Forces Chief General Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman said the Malaysian Army will investigate the incident, while the police, who received a complaint from the victim’s family last Friday, are investigating the case under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

In a separate development, Muhammad Hafizuddeain said the investigation board and the Malaysian Army would conclude several matters relating to the drowning of three boys in a training pool at an army camp in Temerloh, Pahang, on January 26.

Advertisement

These include determining the cause of the incident and taking initial steps to tighten standard operating procedures (SOPs).

On January 26, the media reported that two boys aged 11 and 13, believed to be the children of army personnel at the camp, were found drowned in the 2.1-metre deep training camp pool. — Bernama