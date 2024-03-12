GEORGE TOWN, March 12 — The Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) is urging the public to avoid food wastage throughout this Ramadan, emphasising that a staggering 90,000 metric tonnes of food were discarded nationwide as trash during last year’s fasting month.

President Mohideen Abdul Kader underscored that studies reveal a 15 to 20 per cent surge in food wastage during Ramadan compared to other months.

“Ramadan is supposed to be a month of worship for Muslims but for some people, it is a month for feasting and wasting money. Islam tells its people to avoid being greedy, wasteful, and extravagant,” he said in a statement today.

He pointed out that one of the purposes of fasting is to experience the hunger faced by the poor and marginalised, thereby fostering empathy within the community.

He further emphasised that with over two million Palestinians currently facing hunger, Malaysians should not be wasting so much food during the holy month.

Mohideen also urged Muslims to refrain from breaking fast in hotels, encouraging them instead to do so at home or in mosques with family and friends.

“Invite non-Muslim neighbours to join in breaking fast. This can foster goodwill and understanding among our diverse society,” he suggested. — Bernama