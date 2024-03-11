SHAH ALAM, March 11 — Selat Klang state assemblyman Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari has reiterated his support for the Selangor menteri besar and said he is prepared to face any action that may be taken by his party Bersatu.

He believes his decision to support the leadership of Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari will not cause him to be stripped of his party membership and lose his state seat.

“I understand that once a decision has been made my case will be referred to the (party) supreme council. It is up to them to take whatever action they want but I will stick to my decision.

“I am ready to face any action but so far neither I nor the six Bersatu MPs who shifted their support earlier have been called up by the party’s Disciplinary Board,” he told a press conference here today.

Advertisement

On March 6, the former Selangor Bersatu chairman declared his support for Amirudin for the sake of the people’s well-being, saying, among other things, that he had considered Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah’s opening speech at the Selangor State Assembly that the state administration is on the right track.

Abdul Rashid said as a lawyer he understands that his position as a Bersatu member and state assemblyman would not be affected by the party’s latest constitutional amendments as the changes would only take effect after they are approved by the Registrar of Societies (ROS).

He said he had decided on his support for Amirudin even before Bersatu announced that he would be replaced by Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali as the state party chief last January.

Advertisement

Abdul Rashid claimed that he had no problems with Azmin, the Selangor Opposition leader, but felt unneeded by Bersatu because all his decisions were rejected by the party.

“This is because certain quarters are trying to amass power in the party by conspiring to push me out of the Selangor leadership lineup,” he added.

Abdul Rashid urged those within the party machinery to view his move positively for the sake of the people instead of accusing him of being a traitor. — Bernama