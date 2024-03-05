KUCHING, March 5 — State governments have the right to implement a policy of free higher education to help the children of their residents.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said the policy could be implemented according to the capabilities of the respective state government.

“The state has a policy (of education) where they want to help their citizens to continue their education at the university and college level.

Advertisement

“So that is the state’s right because they have the (financial) ability to help their own citizens,” he said after visiting the i-CATS University College here today.

He was asked to comment on Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s statement on Oct 1 last year, which said free education at universities and higher education institutions owned by the Sarawak Government for the natives of Bumi Kenyalang is expected to be implemented in 2026.

Abang Johari said Sarawak’s annual revenue projections which have continued to show an increase since 2020 have given him the confidence to set the expectation.

Advertisement

About 25,000 Sarawak students in the state are expected to benefit from the free higher education policy.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) in a statement today announced that it has started the Semarak Kampus MADANI programme or KPT Roadshow Trip, which is a series of tours to Higher Education Institutions including Public, Private, Polytechnic and Community Colleges across the country.

Based on the concept of the field programme, KPT Roadshow will see the actual situation at the institutional level and hear firsthand the complaints of policy implementation at the grassroots level in ensuring that welfare aspects especially for students and staff are prioritized.

Sarawak was chosen by KPT as the first zone of tour taking place from today until tomorrow. — Bernama