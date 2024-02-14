KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) in-house lawyer Jasmine Loo today denied running away from Malaysian investigators in the 1MDB case, saying she had stayed abroad fearing for her safety as Low Taek Jho or Jho Low threatened to make her life a “living hell” if she ever came back.

Loo, the 50th prosecution witness in Najib’s trial over the misappropriation of RM2.27 billion, said she was not coerced into testifying in the 1MDB case after her return in July 2023 to Malaysia to cooperate with 1MDB investigators.

Instead, she said she had been warned by Low to stay abroad since 2018.

“Basically, Jho Low has sworn to turn my life into a living hell and to use his every resource and power to ensure that I meet a terrible end if I return to Malaysia,” she said, replying to deputy public prosecutor Deepa Nair Thevaharan.

Loo said she did not work during the five years she was away from Malaysia, saying: “I lived on whatever funds I had with me and from time to time, maybe every eight to nine months, Jho Low will send someone or strangers to deliver funds to me, approximately about US$2,500 (RM11,960)”, adding that the US$2,500 that Low gave her were meant to last her for a year.

“It is deplorable to rely on someone who has sworn to make my life a living hell, but I felt I had no choice” but to do so for survival, she said.

“I was basically fearing for my own life basically,” she said at another point.

Earlier, Loo was replying to Deepa’s question, where she was asked to explain allegations that she had ran away from obligations to cooperate with the authorities on 1MDB.

Loo replied that left Kuala Lumpur in April 2018 and was told to continue staying away from Malaysia: “I have no intention of running away. I was already in Bangkok during the time of the general elections.

“When the results of the elections came out that the Barisan Nasional government led by Datuk Seri Najib had lost the elections, I was instructed by Jho Low to remain abroad and not to return to the country. He said things would get ugly for me and it would be much worse if I were to return to Malaysia and that he would resolve things.

“He promised to resolve things, he would just look at the situation and advise, and he would basically ask me to give him more time before returning to the country. Because I was in Bangkok, I feared what would happen to me, and I feared reprisal and feared for my own safety in case I took any steps to the contrary.”

