SHAH ALAM, Feb 7 — Civil servants in Selangor are encouraged to register with the Central Database Hub (Padu) system, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the database would provide more accurate information for future subsidy implementations and government programmes.

According to Amirudin, there are 27,378 civil servants in Selangor, including local authorities serving in the state.

“Insya-Allah, we will encourage civil servants to sign up. Some of the civil servants here are PTD (administrative and diplomatic officers) under the federal government, and I understand that the directive to register was extended to them a few weeks ago,” he told reporters today.

He was met after the Anti-Corruption Pledge Ceremony at the Selangor State Secretary’s Office here, with state executive council members and Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) director Datuk Alias Salim also present.

Padu registration is open to the public from January 2 to March 31 and users can update and verify 30 personal details including ID card number, household number and residential address.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said that today’s anti-corruption pledge ceremony proved that combating corruption is not solely the responsibility of the MACC.

“Instead, it is a trust and duty that must be shared by all, especially those serving in government agencies, to ensure that the country is free from corruption and abuse of power,” he said. — Bernama