KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued an alert level continuous rain warning for Sabah and Sarawak until Sunday (Feb 4).

The affected areas in Sarawak are Miri and Limbang, from tomorrow to Sunday, while in Sabah it involves Tawau, Sandakan including Telupid, Kinabatangan as well as Beluran and Kudat until tomorrow, it said in a statement today.

It also said that thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected to hit Sarawak until 1 pm today, involving Mukah, Matu and Dalat. — Bernama

