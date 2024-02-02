KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is set to receive two new AgustaWestland AW139 helicopters, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said.

He said the new assets would bring JBPM’s helicopter fleet to 11 by 2025.

“This demonstrates the government’s commitment to support and stand firmly with JBPM.

“This is also to ensure almost 14,500 firefighters in all 337 fire stations are always vigilant, committed and ready.

Advertisement

“KPKT will be the backbone of JBPM by providing comprehensive support to this team for the people and the nation,” he told newsmen after the launch of the Chinese New Year 2024 preparedness programme, “Ops Siaga Raya” here today.

Nga said the delivery date for the two helicopters would be announced later.

“Not only the fire department, other uniformed bodies including the military and police, Civil Defence Force...all will receive (new assets). The announcement will be made soon,” he said. — Bernama

Advertisement