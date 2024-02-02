KUANTAN, Feb 2 — Schools attended by Orang Asli children should be given priority in the implementation of programmes to improve internet access in schools in Pahang, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said this effort would involve a collaboration with the state government and members of Parliament to identify the number of schools that need prioritisation this year.

“I have discussed this with the Education Minister (Fadhlina Sidek). Several things will be implemented in collaboration with members of Parliament to help the schools (in their constituencies) deal with internet problems.”

He said this to reporters after paying a courtesy call to Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

Also present were Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching, Communication Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa and State Communications and Multimedia, Youth, Sports and NGO Committee chairman Fadzli Mohamad Kamal.

During the courtesy call that lasted nearly two hours, Fahmi also informed Wan Rosdy about the progress of initiatives to enhance internet connectivity and telecommunications services in Pahang.

He said the overall implementation of Phase 1 of the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela) in Pahang was going well, but several improvements can still be made.

“For example, there is a (telecommunications) tower already built, but the service is not provided. This has caused frustration among the residents, and we will expedite the process to ensure that internet services can be delivered promptly,” he said.

Phase 1 of Jendela targets, among others, the construction of 79 telecommunications towers in Pahang. — Bernama