KOTA SAMARAHAN, Feb 2 — The balance between rural development and technological advancement in Sarawak should serve as a reference for other states, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg who leads the state government, has also demonstrated a strong political will to continue to empower progress in the Land of the Hornbills.

“Apart from the political stability in the state, Sarawak is fortunate to have a Premier (Abang Johari) who has the political will and determination to develop Sarawak.

“I am impressed with the development in Sarawak, which is also balanced with technological developments such as hydrogen and solar power... this is a prime example that other states should emulate,” he said when launching Mini Rural Entrepreneur Carnival at Halaman Samarahan, here today.

He said a total allocation of RM12.67 million under the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development had been approved for entrepreneurship development programmes and also for the financing of rural entrepreneurs in Sarawak, involving 8,188 recipients.

Ahmad Zahid said among the initiatives is the Express Contract Financing Scheme (SPiKE) 2024 under MARA, which involves assistance to 39 recipients amounting to RM6.5 million.

“Risda, through the Sarawak Entrepreneurship Programme 2024, has also approved assistance to 537 recipients totalling RM3.8 million.

“Sarawak chapter of Kemas, on the other hand, has approved assistance amounting to RM1.4 million to 7,606 recipients under the Community Development Programme,” he said.

Present at the event were Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang; Sarawak Minister of Food Industries, Commodities and Regional Development Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom; and Sarawak Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah. — Bernama