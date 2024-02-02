KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — The Central Database Hub (Padu) system has recorded a total of 2.38 million individual information updates, based on administrative data sources as of yesterday.

Padu, in a Facebook post today, thanked Malaysians for the support given since it was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Jan 2.

According to the infographic shared with the post, Selangor recorded the highest number with 0.38 million individuals, followed by Sarawak (0.31 million), Johor (0.24 million), while Perak and Sabah each recorded 0.21 million individuals.

As for the other states, Kedah and Kelantan each recorded as many as 0.16 million individuals, Terengganu (0.13 million), Pahang and Kuala Lumpur, (each 0.12 million), Penang and Sarawak, (each 0.11 million), Melaka (0.07 million), Perlis (0.03 million) while Labuan and Putrajaya each recorded 0.01 million individuals.

Members of the public can update their information in the Padu system through its website https://www.padu.gov.my which is open from Jan 2 to March 31. — Bernama