IPOH, Jan 28 — The sincerity.of cooperation between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) has elevated the unity government to the pinnacle of success, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also BN chairman, said that this sincerity needs to be maintained, whereby the principle should not only be supported by the leadership of both political alliances but also at the grassroots level.

“This sincerity is what binds us today; this political sincerity is what has brought us to the pinnacle of success so far.

“I often remind myself that it is difficult to achieve success, but it is even more challenging to maintain that success,” he said in his speech at the Perak-level Unity Government Convention here today.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, and several cabinet ministers, as well as leaders of PH and BN at the state level.

Ahmad Zahid noted that the current unity government under the leadership of Anwar has the support of 153 Members of Parliament in the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat.

However, he warned that this level of support should not be considered a comfort zone for PH and BN; instead, it needs to be maintained.

“I am confident that under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the support of these Members of Parliament will continue to increase so that the Madani Government remains strong at the national level,” he said.

He also reminded the leadership of BN and PH, especially at the state level, not to engage in any power struggles but instead to engage in negotiations as effectively as possible. — Bernama